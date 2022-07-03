86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four people arrested on the Causeway after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager

1 hour 47 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, July 03 2022 Jul 3, 2022 July 03, 2022 3:41 PM July 03, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

JEFFERSON - Four people were arrested Saturday after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager and then leading the police on a chase down the Causeway bridge, authorities say.

According to WWL, four people broke into a house in Metairie Saturday and demanded money. Deputies said the robbers grabbed a 17-year-old resident of the home and left.

Authorities spotted the kidnappers in New Orleans East and they took off, leading police on a chase that led to the Causeway bridge, where officers disabled the car.

WWL reported 18-year-old Michelle Mayorga from Kenner, 21-year-old Eduardo Jose Ponce-Nunez, 18-year-old Nelson Ruiz-Fredrick from New Orleans, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette were all arrested.

The 17-year-old was also in the car, suffering from minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.

Trending News

Officers said the suspects will be booked for home invasion, kidnapping and vehicular pursuit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days