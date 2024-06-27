Former Regions Bank manager pleads guilty in embezzlement of $250,000 from Plank Road branch

BATON ROUGE - A Plaquemine man pled guilty bank fraud charges after more than $250,000 was taken from customer accounts at a Regions Bank branch, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Eric Schouest, 53, received convictions for embezzlement and bank fraud after managing Regions Bank Plank Road branch. He moved customers' money into his own accounts and using it to pay personal expenses, including his house and car. The thefts happened in 2020 and 2021. He was an employee from 2010 to 2021 as a branch manager.

Shouest also used false and fraudulent emails to other employees to cover up his scheme.