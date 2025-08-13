80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Office of Juvenile Justice employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with juvenile

2 hours 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 7:42 PM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUNKIE — A former Office of Juvenile Justice employee was fired and arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a juvenile offender, the department said. 

Regina Holmes, 29, was arrested for the alleged sexual misconduct at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, according to the agency.

The OJJ said an investigation revealed the alleged relationship on Tuesday. Holmes had only worked at the facility since March. 

Trending News

The OJJ said it turned the investigation over to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days