Former LSU Tiger and brother of victim of Bourbon Street terrorist attack drafted by the Raiders in 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Jack Bech's dream of making it to the NFL came true on Friday night when the Las Vegas Raiders selected the former LSU and TCU wide receiver with the 58th overall pick.

Bech overcame adversity when he played in the Senior Bowl in early February, just one month after his older brother, Tiger, was killed in the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day. Bech earned MVP honors in the Senior Bowl after he caught the game-winning touchdown for the American team.

In 2024 for TCU, Bech caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He was just the fifth player in TCU history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season and was named Second-Team All-Big 12.