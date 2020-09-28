Former La. Governor Mike Foster enters hospice care

BATON ROUGE - Mike Foster, Louisiana's 53rd governor, has entered hospice care at the age of 90.

Sources close to the former governor confirmed Foster's situation with WBRZ and said it was not related to COVID-19.

The former senator took the office of governor in 1996. He also took law classes part-time at Southern University during his time as a politician.

As governor, Foster was strongly popular, winning his second term outright without a runoff in a landslide primary.

An avid motorcyclist, Foster fought a helmet law successfully backed legislation that allowed motorcyclists to ride without helmets on state highways, though that law was later overturned.

Foster was a strong supporter of businesses and worked to re-organize the state community college system and expand TOPS for seniors entering higher education.

Foster fostered the early political careers of numerous politicians and state officials who found successful careers after the administration.

Foster lives in Franklin, Louisiana.