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FMOL Health welcomes pair of K-9 officers to security team
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has added two new K-9s to its security team.
The duo, named Lux and Pax, arrived at the hospital Monday morning. They are two Czechoslovakian Shepherds who recently completed their training.
"Just walking around with a dog itself, it distracts people from what they may be in the hospital for," Officer Joshua Hilliard said. "It causes a positive air in the atmosphere."
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Hospital officials say the pair will provide a sense of security and safety.
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