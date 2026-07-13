FMOL Health welcomes pair of K-9 officers to security team

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has added two new K-9s to its security team.

The duo, named Lux and Pax, arrived at the hospital Monday morning. They are two Czechoslovakian Shepherds who recently completed their training.

"Just walking around with a dog itself, it distracts people from what they may be in the hospital for," Officer Joshua Hilliard said. "It causes a positive air in the atmosphere."

Hospital officials say the pair will provide a sense of security and safety.