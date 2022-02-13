Flower shops dealing with high demand and minor shortages ahead of Valentine's day

BATON ROUGE - Flower shops are preparing for their busiest day of the year.

At Billy Heroman's, florists have been trimming and stuffing, working hard to keep up with the high demand of bouquet orders that's been piling in.

With a higher demand comes the growing issue of inflation.

"Our flower costs are up almost 20% in the last year, which means we do have to pass some of that on. We have had to increase prices this year over last year," said Ben Heroman, Treasurer at Billy Heroman's Flower Shop.

Aside from growing prices, Heroman says the flower shop hasn't seen many supply chain shortages. But along with the high demand, their most popular product may be hard to snatch for your loved one.

"As people order, the 50-thousand red roses we've ordered, are being blown through. So, there may be some need to take a designer choice with what we have left and be flexible if you're a last-minute male purchaser, but otherwise, we've made it through pretty good," Heroman said.

If the bright reds aren't your go-to, the shop has something blooming, made especially for your loved ones.

"We still have spa baskets, gourmet baskets, all kinds of beautiful orchids, Bromeliads and mixed plant baskets that we can take care of somebody no matter what the need, and our stores will be open late taking care of everybody even when they're getting off of work," Heroman said.