Florida Boulevard's new food court, 'Millennial Park,' to open in early March

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A former college athlete-turned-developer has an innovative idea for an area on Florida Boulevard.

According to The Advocate, Cameron Jackson is constructing a uniquely designed food court at 3817 Florida Boulevard, which is between Park Hills Drive and Wabash Boulevard.

But what makes this food court special is that instead of consisting of various brick and mortar buildings, or even food trucks, it will feature industrial shipping containers that have been converted into food stands.

The new site will be called 'Millennial Park,' and some are praising it as the sort of development this part of the capital city desperately needs.

Jackson said Millennial Park's concept was inspired by the outdoor food courts he'd seen in cities like Dallas and Houston. These areas were typically parks where food trucks clustered and where patrons who'd just purchased their meals could sit down to eat and relax.

But Jackson didn't want to make a carbon copy of what he'd seen in Texas.

Instead, he fused it with what he'd seen when he traveled to Jamaica, where lots of businesses set up operations in refurbished shipping containers.

Once Jackson's plan is completed Millennial Park will initially feature one shipping container restaurant specializing in Caribbean-style food and fried turkey wings.

He hopes other entrepreneurs or restaurants will see the success of the restaurant, which Jackson will manage, and then join in with more businesses housed in shipping containers.

When Jackson presented his plans to the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, he was met with encouragement as most of the board's members were impressed with the idea.

Construction of the site is now in full swing and is expected to be completed in early March.

Click here for more information on the new development.