Floodwater becoming a major issue for residents of Greenmoss Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Heavy storms left a Baton Rouge street under water on Thursday morning, and residents living there are fed up with being unable to leave their homes.

"I'm staring at a river in my front yard," said Bert Jones, a resident living on Greenmoss Dr.

The culprit of the flooding is a drainage issue. One of the major storm drains on the street is filled with debris and trash.

Jones notified DPW this morning, and says it may be part of a bigger problem. If it is not taken care of soon, he's threatening to take things further.

"I'm gonna get a lawyer and sue somebody," said Jones.

DPW officials say they are inspecting the drainage issue but with more rain on the way, they urge people not to drive through flooded streets.