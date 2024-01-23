FLOOD WATCH in effect Wednesday through Thursday morning, heavy rain could slow commutes

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for the Baton Rouge Metro Area and locations north and west from 6am Wednesday through 6am Thursday. This includes East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana in Louisiana and Amite and Wilkinson in Mississippi. Excessive runoff from heavy rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rainfall: 3 to 6 inches is expected across the Storm Station Viewing Area with the higher totals generally found north and west of Baton Rouge and lower totals near the coast.

Timing: rain and thunderstorms will be steady Wednesday and become more scattered with breaks overnight into Thursday. Another round is expected on Thursday. A third and final round will come late Friday or early Saturday.

Flooding: the greatest potential for flooding will be on Wednesday and Wednesday night, especially for Metro Baton Rouge and locations north and west. However, due to the heavy rain expected, some issues could still develop due to those additional rounds Thursday and into the weekend. Spots that drain poorly, low-lying streets and smaller creeks that respond quickly to runoff will be most susceptible.

Severe Weather: one or two thunderstorms could pack a punch on Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a low end chance for gusty wind or even a brief spin-up tornado.

Safety: Plan to take extra time in case of delays and if you come across a flooded street—find an alternate route. Sometimes it can be difficult to determine how deep the water is and you risk stalling and becoming stranded. Have a way to received alerts, such as the Storm Station App, through Thursday. Review additional flood safety, here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As overcast skies and warming southeast winds continue, low temperatures will not be far from the previous high temperatures in the mid 60s. Slowly but surely, showers and thunderstorms will increase in number near dawn. Wednesday is shaping up to be wet, very likely a washout. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will persist for most of the day. While rain intensity will go up and down, a few rounds of heavy rain repeating across the same areas could lead to some flooding issues. The unsettled weather is also likely to affect the morning and afternoon commutes. In addition to the heavy rain, there is an outside chance that a strong thunderstorm can develop as well. High temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the low 70s.

Up Next: While precipitation may taper to scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, any added rain after a wet day will lead to a continuing flood potential into Thursday morning. Lows will stay in the mid 60s. A cold front will finally crawl through the area on Thursday. This feature will bring another organized batch of showers and thunderstorms—some of which could be heavy. This action is expected to occur during the first half of Thursday with some drying following during the afternoon and evening. Very little change to temperatures will come behind that first front and highs and lows will remain in the 70s and 60s respectively. Yet one more front will come through the region with showers and thunderstorms late Friday or early Saturday. Once this system clears the Capital Region, much drier weather is expected. A return to average temperatures is in store for the end of the weekend and early next week.

