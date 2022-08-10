Flash flood warning in effect for parts of East Baton Rouge

UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of East Baton Rouge.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

-----

There is a higher risk of street and poor drainage flooding with storms that develop today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers that develop today will be efficient rainmakers. Rain could fall as fast as 2-3 inches per hour. Storms will be able to produce rain faster than the drains can handle. Most of the shower activity is expected in the afternoon, but there may be a few downpours in the morning hours as well. Make sure you have a way to get warnings in the event a storm in your area causes flash flooding. If you are driving while it is actively raining, avoid the typical problem spots and any areas under an active Flash Flood Warning. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with high humidity. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Storms today bring a threat of flash flooding. Make sure you have a way to get warnings.

Up Next: The rainy afternoons are not going anywhere. The majority of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to get measurable rainfall each afternoon this week. The threat for heavy downpours is lower, but still there on Thursday and Friday. Continue to stay weather aware. The afternoon shower trend continues into the weekend, but overall coverage will be lower. Only 30-40% of the area will see rain. Most areas will stay dry, and the spots that do see rain will still see some sunshine too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— street and poor drainage flood —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings.

In the Tropics:

There is an area to watch off the coast of Africa. It is not a major concern for the local area at this time, but we will continue to monitor for updates.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the

Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.