Five teenagers arrested on gun charges after being discovered due to one's ankle monitor

BATON ROUGE - A search for a runaway juvenile being tracked by his ankle monitor led to the arrests of four teenagers.

Detectives were called to a hotel room on Howell Boulevard on June 7. They were searching for a runaway juvenile who was wearing his probation and parole ankle monitor.

They found five people in the hotel room where the bracelet tracked the juvenile. One of whom was the missing teen, but the others were four other teenagers, including a 17-year-old who will be charged as an adult.

Herman O'Neal, 17, was arrested June 7. He was booked for illegally carrying a weapon, possession of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of machine gun parts, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators seized five handguns from the hotel room, one of which was reported stolen and another with a destroyed serial number.