Five arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies in Hammond drug investigation
HAMMOND - Five people were taken into custody by deputies after a month-long investigation into suspected drug activity in Tickfaw and Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a February tip about people dealing meth on Whiskey Lane in Tickfaw and Mitchell Drive in Hammond led deputies to 48-year-old Alvin Cotton.
Deputies said Cotton was the head of the operation. He was arrested and booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, mojo, meth, heroin and possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement also arrested 64-year-old Hayes Cotton, 46-year-old Doniel Gooden, 43-year-old Rene Alvarado and 50-year-old Kimberly Lizana on drug charges. Deputies said more arrests are expected.
