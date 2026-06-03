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Five 2026 Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduates are National Merit Scholarship recipients
BATON ROUGE — Five 2026 graduates from Baton Rouge Magnet High School are National Merit Scholarship recipients.
Olivia Bryant, Charlotte Carpenter, Isha Pasala, Nicolas Peer and Brianna Warren each received annual scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 for up to four years of undergraduate study. The Baton Rouge High graduates are among 6,700 high school seniors nationwide selected to receive $24 million in scholarships this year.
"The achievements of the Baton Rouge High students reflect the strength of the school's rigorous academic programs and the dedication of its students, educators and families," the East Baton Rouge Parish School District said Wednesday.
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