Latest Weather Blog
First responders concerned about inability to use Sunshine Bridge
DONALDSONVILLE - The indefinite closure of the Sunshine Bridge has residents, businesses, parents, and even first responders concerned about not getting to utilize the roadway to cross the river.
WBRZ spoke to emergency officials in Ascension Parish about the shutdown, and they're feeling uneasy.
"Most of the time it's temporary, this time it's really bad," Travis Cedotal said.
Cedotal is the Assistant Chief of the Donaldsonville Fire Department. Without the Sunshine Bridge, he's extremely worried about the extra time it'll take to get patients transported in the event of an emergency.
"Our crews respond to about seven calls a day," he added. "It's really concerning to us for our citizens that need to be transported."
Typically, it's a fifteen-minute trip to transport trauma patients to Gonzales. Now, that time has quadrupled.
"You're adding 45 minutes to a response time unless you fly a helicopter."
The Sunshine Bridge has been shut down indefinitely after it received damage from a barge collision last week. Authorities say the repairs are expected to take months.
Due to the closure, the time of traffic lights has been changed at several high traffic intersections that have seen additional traffic volume. Locations include La 3127 at La 20, La 3125 at 3213 and at 3274, and Airline at La 641.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
-
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not...
-
Elected official charged after online post about killing, eating federally protected birds
-
Health officials release this week's COVID vaccine locations; La. sees 15% increase...
-
Trailblazing Black nurses still honored at BRG
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary