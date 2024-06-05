79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First 12-team college football playoff will open Dec. 20-21 at on-campus sites

Wednesday, June 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE — Opening-round games of the expanded college football playoff will be held Dec. 20-21 on various campus sites, organizers said Wednesday. Quarterfinal games will be played 1½ weeks later in bowl games.

The 12 teams in the playoff will be announced Dec. 8, the day after conference championship games are played. WBRZ will carry two of the first-round games at 7 p.m. each night, while TNT carries daytime games.

This year's quarterfinals will be Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls. The Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will be played at 7:45 p.m. on New Year's Day.

The semifinals will be Jan. 9-10 at the Cotton and Orange bowl, and Atlanta will host the national championship game Jan. 20, which is also inauguration day.

To see the full schedule, check here.

