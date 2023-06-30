97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First 100 day in nearly 8 years

3 hours 17 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, June 30 2023 Jun 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 2:34 PM June 30, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Our first 100° day of the year is here.

This is the first time we have hit triple digit air temperatures since August 10th, 2015.

Even though we are at 100° based on the air temperature, the heat index values are above 113° and will continue to climb into the afternoon hours.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is still in place until 8pm tonight and has been extended into Saturday.

Even with extreme heat in the forecast, today's record high temperature has not yet been broken.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days