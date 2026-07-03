Fireworks recalled for possible malfunctions ahead of Fourth of July holiday

BATON ROUGE — Fireworks sold around the country were recalled on Thursday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday for risk of explosion and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake Firework Devices and the Roman Candles 8 Shot 3-Pack Firework Devices were both recalled by Winco Fireworks International.

The Unity Aerial cake, featuring model number MEF6096, was recalled because the fireworks can tip over, posing a serious injury risk.

The Roman Candles, featuring the model number RCLR-W8012, were recalled due to the possibility of a malfunction that can cause shots to blow out the side of the tube.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled fireworks immediately and return them to the store for a full refund.