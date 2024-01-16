26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters working to put out blaze at law firm along Perkins Road

3 hours 38 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2024 Jan 15, 2024 January 15, 2024 10:19 PM January 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a law firm along Perkins Road. 

A spokesperson for the fire department said Perkins Road is closed between Wimbledon and Rod Laver avenues, near Perkins Rowe shopping center. 

Trending News

As of 10:15, firefighters have been working close to two hours to get the fire under control. No information about what started the fire has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days