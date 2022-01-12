56°
Fire raged for hours at Plank Road grocery store Wednesday morning

13 hours 44 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, January 11 2022 Jan 11, 2022 January 11, 2022 11:00 PM January 11, 2022 in Top Story
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - A store was partially torn down Wednesday as firefighters tried to bring a fire at the business under control.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at Brother Moe's/ Ann's Grocery store on Plank Road. It took over five hours for crews to get the flames under control.

The department said firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the building to vent out smoke so they could find the source of the flames. Firefighters had to clear out of the building after the roof collapsed.  

Crews ultimately had to tear down an exterior wall to reach the fire inside. 

It's still unclear what ignited the flames. Officials say no one was hurt.

