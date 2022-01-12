Latest Weather Blog
Fire raged for hours at Plank Road grocery store Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A store was partially torn down Wednesday as firefighters tried to bring a fire at the business under control.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at Brother Moe's/ Ann's Grocery store on Plank Road. It took over five hours for crews to get the flames under control.
The department said firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the building to vent out smoke so they could find the source of the flames. Firefighters had to clear out of the building after the roof collapsed.
Crews ultimately had to tear down an exterior wall to reach the fire inside.
Building still in flames. Fire crews have been working for almost two hours to try and put out the blaze at Ann’s grocery/ Brother Moes. No injuries reported, still no cause for the fire. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/aNm0meG0Bd— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) January 12, 2022
Trending News
It's still unclear what ignited the flames. Officials say no one was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...
-
BRFD responds to grocery store fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...