Latest Weather Blog
Fire guts home of former Brusly councilman
BRUSLY - The home of a former Brusly councilman was badly damaged by a fire Saturday that required three fire departments to extinguish.
The fire at Don Neisler's home on Live Oak Drive is believed to have been accidental. Neisler served on the Brusly Town Council from 2011 until 2024.
Six firefighters required treatment for heat-related injuries. The heat index in Brusly at 10 a.m. was 104 degrees.
A message on social media Saturday said granddaughter Saylor Young was organizing help for Neisler and his wife Mary. Young requested clothing donations and assistance with meals. They need women's clothing in size medium and men's in extra large or 2XL. Donations can be dropped off at 4675 Aubrey Ann Drive in Addis.
People who would like to donate meals can sign up to do that here.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department said neighbors reported hearing loud explosions and seeing flames engulf the home Saturday morning. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters from Plaquemine and Baton Rouge assisted West Baton Rouge, as did Brusly Police, Addis Police and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
