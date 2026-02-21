Fire Danger: Red Flag Warning Issued for Sunday

There will be a heightened fire danger across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning effective from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, covering the entire Storm Station Forecast Area between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The warning comes due to a combination of strong northerly winds and exceptionally dry air. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching as high as 35 mph, while relative humidity levels are expected to plummet to a bone-dry 20–25%. These factors will be potent for fires to ignite and spread due to any spark—whether from a discarded cigarette, a dragging trailer chain, or a backyard burn.

In the warned area, it is advised to temporarily suspend all outdoor burning activities. Because the dry vegetation and high winds can make fire behavior unpredictable, residents should be extra vigilant and report any sightings of smoke to 911 immediately.

