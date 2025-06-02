Fire crews respond to vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue; blaze ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a fire at a vacant home on Jefferson Avenue was intentionally set early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m.

Fire officials said the front porch of the home was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived on scene. Crews were able to contain the fire a few minutes later, before it spread to the rest of the home.