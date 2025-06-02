85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews respond to vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue; blaze ruled arson

7 hours 32 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 4:05 AM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a fire at a vacant home on Jefferson Avenue was intentionally set early Monday morning.  

Crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. 

Fire officials said the front porch of the home was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived on scene.  Crews were able to contain the fire a few minutes later, before it spread to the rest of the home. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days