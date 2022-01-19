Fire causes Cox customers to lose service Thursday into Friday morning; Power now restored

BATON ROUGE - Internet has been restored after several Cox customers experienced outages across the capital area on Thursday into early Friday morning.

Cox representatives tell WBRZ that the outage stemmed from a car hitting a utility pole Thursday morning, which led to a fire that caused serious damage to equipment that was attached to the pole.

Entergy and Cox share the line, and the internet provider tells Channel 2 they were unable to make the necessary repairs until Entergy crews were finished with those repairs first.

After being given the clear from Entergy, Cox says crews completed service restoration at 2:45 a.m. Friday.

WBRZ received several reports from Cox customers of outages on Thursday along Old Hammond Highway, Jefferson Highway, and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Some of those reports came in as early as noon on Thursday.

Cox customers still experiencing issues with their internet are urged to contact the company directly at Cox.com/Chat.