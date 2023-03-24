82°
Final game of LSU-Arkansas series rescheduled to Saturday night, setting up double-header

1 hour 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, March 24 2023 Mar 24, 2023 March 24, 2023 11:17 AM March 24, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Game three of LSU and Arkansas' series at Alex Box Stadium has been moved from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns.

Read the full announcement from LSU Athletics below.

Game 3 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game, originally scheduled to start Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, was moved to 6:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday.

Saturday’s game 2 of the series remains scheduled 1 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.

Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game 3 of the series will be streaming on SEC Network+.

