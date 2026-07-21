Fewer people leaving Louisiana drove the state's first population gain in years, new data shows

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's population grew in 2024 for the first time since 2017, reversing a six-year trend of decreasing population, a new migration analysis from Leaders for a Better Louisiana shows.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the state gained almost 24,000 residents in 2024. The turnaround was driven primarily by a decline in out-migration rather than a surge of new arrivals.

Out-migration fell to 84,194 in 2024, its lowest level since 2010. That figure was roughly 17,000 fewer people leaving than in 2023.

Louisiana recorded net in-migration of 12,060 residents in 2024, the first year the state posted a net gain from migration since 2016. An estimated 96,254 people moved into Louisiana during the year, while 84,194 moved out.

"Louisiana growing again is a meaningful signal and positive that it is tied to more residents staying," Adam Knapp, CEO of Better Louisiana, said. "That said, this is one year of data after six years of decline and we're not yet seeing levels of in-migration. The state's economic development, communities and quality of life will be key to drawing in more people and continuing to keep more residents here."

The two largest age groups moving in were kids less than 18 and adults age 25 to 34, a combined gain of 14,029. The analysis noted these may be connected, suggesting a positive migration of young families moving into the state.

The largest age group moving out was 35- to 44-year-olds, with a net loss of 1,789.

The number of people who moved into Louisiana was 4,640 higher than in 2023. International in-migration has grown steadily from 2017 to 2024, rising from 12,776 annually to 24,226 per year, though it still represents 25 percent of total in-migration. Another 72,028 people moved into Louisiana from other U.S. states.

Texas accounted for Louisiana's largest net loss, with the state losing roughly 7,000 residents to its western neighbor. Louisiana posted small net gains from higher cost-of-living states, led by California, New Jersey and New York. Those figures are based on 2023 data.

"We see Louisiana as the state where a working parent finds what California, New York and New Jersey could not offer them: a good job, an affordable home and a future for their kids," Secretary of Louisiana Works Susana Schowen said. "These numbers say we are building exactly that and now we need to connect people to the opportunity."

Economic development, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Susan Bourgeois says, is also creating opportunities that encourage people to stay, return and build their lives in Louisiana.

"Seeing our state record population growth and positive net migration for the first time in years is another meaningful indicator that the progress we're making is reaching beyond project announcements and into the lives of Louisiana families," she said.