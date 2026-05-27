Feed the Children and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hold 'Drive-Thru Distribution' event

ZACHARY — National nonprofit Feed the Children and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held a Drive-Thru Distribution event on Wednesday morning.

Four hundred local families each received around 70 pounds of shelf-stable food, hygiene essentials and personal care items.

The event was held at the Zachary Youth Park at 11 a.m. in partnership with the Popeyes Foundation.