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Feed the Children and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hold 'Drive-Thru Distribution' event
ZACHARY — National nonprofit Feed the Children and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held a Drive-Thru Distribution event on Wednesday morning.
Four hundred local families each received around 70 pounds of shelf-stable food, hygiene essentials and personal care items.
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The event was held at the Zachary Youth Park at 11 a.m. in partnership with the Popeyes Foundation.
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