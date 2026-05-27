Federal court rules against Angola Farm Line workers, says prison has implemented more precautions

BATON ROUGE - A federal court ruled against workers of the Angola Farm Line asking for protections in extreme heat, citing improvements to the working conditions and previous rulings preventing courts from "[micromanaging] the prison's facilities, personnel, procedures and standards of care."

The Angola farm line had asked Judge Brian A. Jackson of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana for a permanent injunction declaring workers can be in the fields until the heat index reaches 88 degrees, as well as other protective measures.

While Jackson previously ruled in favor of the Farm Line, he said during the bench trial that previous rulings "constrained" the court's ability to grant permanent injunctive relief. However, he said the ongoing lawsuit "has not been all for naught."

Jackson said due to the litigation, Louisiana State Penitentiary implemented heat precautions, built "shade pavilions" that provide shade, benches, electricity, four large fans and access to two water spigots. The penitentiary also provides 15-minute breaks after 45 minutes of work, drinking coolers that include ice and water, and access to water during work.

Despite his ruling, Judge Jackson said the result provided what the prisoners sought -- "more significant protections for incarcerated persons laboring on the Farm Line."

He also "[acknowledged] the apparent willingness of Warden Vannoy to take seriously the concern raised by plaintiffs and, commendably, seek an appropriate resolution of these issues."

"The Court urges defendants to continue to make improvements to preserve the health and safety of incarcerated persons laboring on the Farm Line and emphasizes the plaintiffs are free to challenge these issues in the future should constitutional violations persist."