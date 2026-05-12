Federal court asked to freeze Louisiana's congressional map for the midterms

WASHINGTON — Plaintiffs supported by the National Redistricting Foundation have filed an emergency request asking a federal court to keep Louisiana's current congressional map in place for the midterm elections.

The National Redistricting Foundation, known as NRF, is directing litigation and providing financial support on behalf of the Galmon plaintiffs in Callais v. Landry. The emergency stay request was submitted on Monday to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

The request asks the court to keep the 2024-enacted congressional map, which includes two majority Black districts, in place for the midterms.

"Over 192,000 Louisianans have already voted in the congressional primary elections and the State of Louisiana's rush to dismantle the state's majority Black congressional districts must be stopped," said Marina Jenkins, Executive Director of the NRF. "The state has already wreaked chaos in the ongoing election at the expense of all Louisianans and the court must intervene quickly."

The NRF previously initiated a lawsuit that struck down Louisiana's 2022 congressional map for violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That lawsuit led to the enactment of a new map in 2024 following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Allen v. Milligan.

The new map included two Black opportunity districts. Shortly after it was enacted, the Callais plaintiff group filed a new legal challenge seeking to overturn it.

That challenge eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court as Louisiana v. Callais, where the court substantially narrowed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The case was then sent back to the district court for a remedial process.

The NRF-supported plaintiffs are asking the district court to issue a stay allowing Louisiana's current map to be used in the midterm elections and to allow an orderly remedial process.