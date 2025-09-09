Latest Weather Blog
FBI searching for man wanted on child porn charges last seen in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a man charged with possessing child pornography in Lafayette.
On Aug. 29, a federal arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Moses Steven Hernandez.
Hernandez, who also goes by Hawk and Redbird, was last seen in Lafayette riding a black bicycle with a horned skull and a light attached to the handlebars.
Hernandez is a 5'9" tall white man weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is also known to wear a distinctive camouflage cap with a large red bill with black writing and has distinctive tattoos on his body.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), online at tips.fbi.gov or contact their local authorities by dialing 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tigers team up to help high school students at unveiling of Broadmoor's...
-
Submit your pick for Fans' Choice high school football player of the...
-
WATCH: Speaker Mike Johnson responds to Trump's plans for National Guard in...
-
2une In Previews: Sharpe Family Singers bringing Broadway hits, contemporary pop to...
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor JROTC honors 9/11 victims with Patriot Day 5K...