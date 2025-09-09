FBI searching for man wanted on child porn charges last seen in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a man charged with possessing child pornography in Lafayette.

On Aug. 29, a federal arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Moses Steven Hernandez.

Hernandez, who also goes by Hawk and Redbird, was last seen in Lafayette riding a black bicycle with a horned skull and a light attached to the handlebars.

Hernandez is a 5'9" tall white man weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is also known to wear a distinctive camouflage cap with a large red bill with black writing and has distinctive tattoos on his body.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), online at tips.fbi.gov or contact their local authorities by dialing 911.