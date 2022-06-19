FBI offers reward for ID of suspect in Shreveport teen's death

Photo: KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A $50,000 reward is available for information in the case of a Louisiana teenager killed last year.

Shreveport Police found the body of 17-year-old Shamia Little on July 12, 2021, in a field near Interstate 20, five days after she was reported missing.

The Shreveport Police Department and the FBI announced the reward on Thursday, The Shreveport Times reported.

“As every parent can imagine I know that this was an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends of the Little family. Today we are here to announce the award of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the individual or individuals who were responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams said.

“The FBI has been involved in this case since the beginning. This case came to us as a reporting juvenile who was kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted. So in those instances, we open a case immediately and we partnered with Shreveport immediately.”

During a news conference, the Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers announced it would provide an additional $3,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of whoever’s responsible for the crime.

Police Chief Wayne Smith said his detectives have exhausted leads in the case.

“Many leads were received and they have worked diligently to follow through every lead and every piece of information that has come through. Since 2021 we have received no additional leads or information,” he said.

Anyone with information about Little’s case should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip information through tips.fbi.gov.

“If you know something, say something,” Smith said.