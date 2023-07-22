Father in critical condition after being stabbed by son in neighborhood off Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son.

The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the son, later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Meadows, was still in the home. Deputies were able to coerce Meadows out of the home and arrest him without further incident.

Meadows' father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was put into immediate surgery. According to arrest documents, it is unknown if the man will survive his injuries.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.