Father fatally shot son during domestic dispute at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute between a father and son led to a deadly shooting at an East Baton Rouge home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Authorities responded to a call for help after a man was shot by his father around 4:45 p.m. on Kleinpeter Road.
The sheriff's office told WBRZ the son, identified as 36-year-old Charles Wyble, threatened to harm himself and others while holding a firearm. Wyble was shot during the confrontation with his father and later taken to a hospital.
Officials initially said he was expected to survive, though he later died at the hospital while undergoing surgery.
There are no charges at this time.
