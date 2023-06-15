Father fatally shot son during domestic dispute at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute between a father and son led to a deadly shooting at an East Baton Rouge home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Authorities responded to a call for help after a man was shot by his father around 4:45 p.m. on Kleinpeter Road.

The sheriff's office told WBRZ the son, identified as 36-year-old Charles Wyble, threatened to harm himself and others while holding a firearm. Wyble was shot during the confrontation with his father and later taken to a hospital.

Officials initially said he was expected to survive, though he later died at the hospital while undergoing surgery.

There are no charges at this time.