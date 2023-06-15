81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Father fatally shot son during domestic dispute at Baton Rouge home

1 year 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 18 2022 Jan 18, 2022 January 18, 2022 10:12 AM January 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute between a father and son led to a deadly shooting at an East Baton Rouge home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Authorities responded to a call for help after a man was shot by his father around 4:45 p.m. on Kleinpeter Road.

The sheriff's office told WBRZ the son, identified as 36-year-old Charles Wyble, threatened to harm himself and others while holding a firearm. Wyble was shot during the confrontation with his father and later taken to a hospital.

Officials initially said he was expected to survive, though he later died at the hospital while undergoing surgery.

Trending News

There are no charges at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days