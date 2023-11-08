Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau

BATON ROUGE - Catholic High secured the district 4-5A title last week with a win over Zachary and the defense played a big role in the victory.

Defensive lineman Blair Rousseau was a nightmare for the Bronco offense recording three sacks, three and a half tackles for loss, six solo tackles and four assists. He has been a vital part of this defense all season and his performance was no surprise to his head coach.

"I'd say this is not necessarily something out of the ordinary for him at all. He's consistent in terms of the example he sets for our team in his effort and preparation, and you know was able to show up big for us last week, but again, not something that's out of the ordinary for him," head coach Hudson Fuller said.

The last time Catholic High won a state championship, Rousseau was a sophomore and unable to play due to injury. He hopes this team can win one during his last season with the Bears—and he thinks they have the talent to do it.

"We've got athletes all around on offense and defense, and I think we've got the guys to do it. We've just got to keep grinding and get after it," Rousseau said.

Catholic was rewarded with a bye for the first round of the playoffs, but they are back in action next week and will face the winner of John Ehret and Riverdale.