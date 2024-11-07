Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan

BRUSLY - Week nine of the high school football season was wet, muddy and for many games, low scoring. The Brusly Panthers, though, made sure to light up the scoreboard through the tough conditions, and they were led by senior quarterback Josiah Hogan.

Hogan completed 10 of his 15 passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Hogan has been a key part of this Brusly offense, and his ability to stay poised and make smart decisions in tough playing conditions shined Friday night.

"My offensive coordinator, Coach Moore, he's got a lot of trust in me so he trusts me to make the throw and he can count on me anytime to make the throw. He knows I can make it," Hogan said.

According to Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler, Hogan is the kind of "lead by example" style of player anyone would want.

"He's consistent, and I think that's the most important thing you can have in a leadership quality is be consistent and show up day in and day out. Whether it's practice here on Wednesday or it's Friday night. He's the same guy every day," Schooler said.

After an unfortunate 3-7-1 season in 2023, the Panthers are improving week by week, and their current record reflects that. Brusly is 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in 6-4A.

The team was determined to persevere through the hard times, and their confidence is high as the regular season wraps up and the play offs are not far away.

"Really we just hope that, for a stronger comeback knowing that our season kind of got hurt last year. We knew we were going to have a stronger comeback after working hard this summer. We put in a lot of work," Hogan said.

The Panthers close out the regular season Friday night at Istrouma at 7 p.m.