Family searching for Lafayette man who went missing after concert in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday night

Sunday, August 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Family members of "Jazzy" Jeff Leon are looking for their loved one after Leon went to a concert in Baton Rouge and never returned home. 

According to social media posts, Leon went to Chris Ardoin's show at the Basin on Friday night. Afterward, he called his wife from a Baton Rouge gas station on his way back to Lafayette. 

Leon's wife says that is the last time she has heard from her husband. Leon was driving a gold Expedition at the time, which is also unaccounted for. 

Anyone with information about Leon's whereabouts should call 911. 

