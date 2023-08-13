86°
Latest Weather Blog
Family searching for Lafayette man who went missing after concert in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Family members of "Jazzy" Jeff Leon are looking for their loved one after Leon went to a concert in Baton Rouge and never returned home.
According to social media posts, Leon went to Chris Ardoin's show at the Basin on Friday night. Afterward, he called his wife from a Baton Rouge gas station on his way back to Lafayette.
Leon's wife says that is the last time she has heard from her husband. Leon was driving a gold Expedition at the time, which is also unaccounted for.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Leon's whereabouts should call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree branch from BREC park fell on car; driver says City-Parish should...
-
Historic Julius Freyhan High School expected to undergo renovations this fall
-
Resident unhappy with lack of progress on drainage plan since 2016 floods
-
Westbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge blocked due to vehicle fire
-
Vehicle slams into Central house, then takes off