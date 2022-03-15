Family of slain mother and child shares shocking message

BATON ROUGE- The last 24 hours have been grueling for the family of Kaylen and Kaden Johnson.

"Not the outcome, but I wish it would've been sooner. Instead of having us look for so long" her sister, Tiara Johnson said.

Tiara Johnson says the discovery of her sister Kaylen and her nephew Kaden, dumped in two different areas, was a relief after a long week. The discoveries only happened after 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy turned himself in Monday.

"If he didn't turn himself in, we would never have known where they were at," the oldest sister said.

Kaylen is one of seven children, a twin, and a mother. Tiara says Kaylen was six months pregnant with Murphy's baby.

"I don't know anything about him, I don't know anything about him, I just know he took three beautiful souls from us. Three beautiful souls." Tiara said.



Tiara says she'll remember her sister's smile the most, and the precious moment spent with 2-year-old Kaden. Kaden, her little nugget.

"When I would watch him, he and my dog would fight over the dog bed, because he would get in the dogs' bed," Tiara said.

There are still a lot of questions, but Tiara is certain of one thing, even with the sad end to the search.

"I forgive him, I do. I don't hold anything against him, we were able to bring home our babies and we can say our final goodbyes to them," Tiara said.

We went to the apartment where Murphy lives but nobody answered the door.

The family is now faced with the sad task of raising money for two funerals. A Go-Fund-Me has been set up. Click here.

Officials released results from the autopsy on Tuesday.