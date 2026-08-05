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Family of Scenic Highway hit-and-run victim asks driver to step forward
BATON ROUGE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run along Scenic Highway is asking the driver who hit him to step forward.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Travis Barconey, 33, was hit by a dark-colored SUV while standing outside his car along Scenic Highway near Farrar Street around 1:20 a.m. on July 11.
Police said Wednesday they had not yet made an arrest in connection with Barconey's death.
Barconey's sister, Dana, issued a statement to WBRZ asking the driver of the SUV to "please have a heart and step forward" as their family seeks closure.
"He was a hard-working man who took care of his family and did not deserve this," she said. "His kids ask about him every day and miss him dearly."
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Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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