Family of Scenic Highway hit-and-run victim asks driver to step forward

BATON ROUGE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run along Scenic Highway is asking the driver who hit him to step forward.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Travis Barconey, 33, was hit by a dark-colored SUV while standing outside his car along Scenic Highway near Farrar Street around 1:20 a.m. on July 11.

Police said Wednesday they had not yet made an arrest in connection with Barconey's death.

Barconey's sister, Dana, issued a statement to WBRZ asking the driver of the SUV to "please have a heart and step forward" as their family seeks closure.

"He was a hard-working man who took care of his family and did not deserve this," she said. "His kids ask about him every day and miss him dearly."

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.