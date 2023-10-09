Fall weather brings large turnout for Denham Springs Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - People were divided on whether this past weekend counted as gumbo weather, but no one could deny that fall was in the air—the perfect time for a fall fest.

Rosalie Piper was one of more than 160 vendors to line the streets of Antique Village on Saturday for Denham Springs' Fall Festival.

"It's been great, the best show ever I think," Piper said.

For the last decade, Piper has been selling her hand-painted ornaments at Fall Festival. This year, she sold almost everything she put out.

"It's great. They said there are so many people down there, you can hardly walk through," Piper said.

A large amount of people came out to look at a variety of things.

"I make my own jewelry, usually polymer clay, sometimes shrink plastics," Lilly Cambre, owner of Koneko Designs, said.

It wasn't the products people were most excited about, though—many were excited about the crispness in the air.

"We got our first cold snap, it's actually feeling like October instead of July," Cambre's friend said.

It's a much-needed break from the record-breaking temperatures we saw all summer. Cambre says if things hadn't cooled off, things would have been different.

"I'd be out here, but I'd be sad, probably wouldn't talk to you, would hide somewhere," Cambre said.