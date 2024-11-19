65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Exit ramp on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway closed after crash; all lanes now opened

1 hour 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 7:22 PM November 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The exit ramp on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway was closed after a crash, according to officials.

Officials say the right lane before the exit was also blocked and congestion is approaching I-10/I-12. All lanes have since been re-opened.

Trending News

No information on injuries is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days