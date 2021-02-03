Latest Weather Blog
Ex-US Air Force officer sentenced for sexual abuse of minor while stationed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former airman has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.
U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Julio M. Gomez, 53, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, on Monday to three years and a day in prison and five years of supervised release for the crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release. Gomez also was ordered to pay $29,900 in restitution to the victim and a $10,000 fine, Hook said.
Gomez pleaded guilty in the case on Oct. 3, 2019.
According to information presented to the court, the U.S. Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an inquiry into Gomez after receiving a complaint alleging sexual misconduct in 1997 with a 13-year old female while he was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. The investigation revealed that between January 1997 and December 1998, Gomez did sexually abuse a teen-aged victim while living at his base residence.
Gomez was a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force at the time of the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thomas Road near Scenic closed due to crash involving train and 18-wheeler
-
Local students of color inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris
-
Interview: New EBR Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, on plans for district's students
-
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
-
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program,...
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule