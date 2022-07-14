Ex-Senator Karen Carter Peterson charged with wire fraud, aiding and abetting

NEW ORLEANS - Former Dem. Senator Karen Carter Peterson was charged with wire fraud and aiding and abetting after she paid $50,000 in restitution to Louisiana's Democratic Party for gambling with campaign funds.

The Advocate said Peterson's lawyer, Brian Capitelli, said the restitution money was an important step in the ex-senator's journey to recover from her gambling addiction.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Peterson was charged Thursday, and if she is convicted of the charges, she will face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release.

Peterson resigned from the Louisiana Legislature in early April, saying she needed to focus on her mental health and recovery from her gambling addiction.

