Escaped Berwick inmates captured after escaping from Berwick Police Department Jail

BERWICK - Two inmate escapees are back in custody on Saturday after escaping from the Berwick Police Department Jail on Wednesday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office learned on Nov. 12 that Cecil Stratton, 46, and Brandon Brunet, 22, escaped during a lockdown procedure by throwing cleaning chemicals at a BPD guard.

This is Stratton's third escape from a facility in the state.

According to the sheriff's office, a citizen reported a suspicious man in the area of Pharr Street shortly after the escape, where officers located Brunet and took him into custody.

On Nov. 15, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint that Stratton was seen inside a home in the area.

A multi-agency search team found Stratton lying in a boat near a local business on Highway 182 in Morgan City, where he was apprehended.

"The teamwork between agencies and the relentless man-hours invested into locating and apprehending Cecil Stratton have paid off," St. Mary Parish Sheriff Gary Driskell said.

The capture was a combined effort between the Berwick Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

"I would like to thank the men and women of all the agencies involved for the teamwork they have displayed over the past three days."

Stratton and Brunet will be transported to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer and escape-simple and aggravated.