Environmental Protection Agency taking over response efforts for Smitty's Supply fire in Roseland

ROSELAND - The Environmental Protection Agency has taken the lead on response efforts to a massive explosion that happened Friday and left the town of Roseland covered in ash and oil as the fire still has not been put out three days later.

Smitty's Supply caught on fire and exploded on Friday afternoon. Until Sunday evening, the company has been coordinating the multiple agencies in Tangipahoa Parish working to put out the fire and keep residents safe.

The EPA released the following statement:

As firefighting and environmental response efforts continue at the Smitty Supply Inc. site, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will serve as the lead agency on-scene. EPA is mobilizing Emergency Rapid Response Services (ERRS) contractors to coordinate response efforts and continue operations seamlessly during the transition. Previously, the responsible party (Smitty’s), was coordinating these efforts.

The current agencies participating in response operations will continue to coordinate, including Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Louisiana State Police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO), the National Weather Service (NWS), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), and the Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are engaged in field operations, representing all levels of government and contracted support.

To support wildlife protection, a hotline has been established at 832-514-9663 for reports of impacted wildlife. The public is urged not to handle wildlife directly. Please use only the hotline number listed here, as other numbers circulating may be inaccurate.

The mandatory evacuation remains in effect within a one-mile radius of the incident site. The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) also remains in place for three nautical miles around the site and up to 5,000 feet above surface level. Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, are prohibited. For current TFR details, click here.

Officials remain committed to ensuring public safety, mitigating environmental impacts, and advancing recovery efforts.