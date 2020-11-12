Entergy restores power to all affected by Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. – Entergy Louisiana said on Thursday that power is restored to all customers that were affected by Hurricane Zeta.

Hurricane Zeta caused great damage to the electric system in south Louisiana, including in "hard-to-access" coastal areas.

"Zeta marked the seventh time this year the company prepared for impacts from a tropical weather system and the third major restoration effort in Louisiana to follow a devastating hurricane," said Entergy.

The company formed a storm team of 6,600 workers, who restored power to nearly 90% of its customers in four days after the storm, according to Entergy.

Zeta made landfall Wednesday, Oct. 28, near Cocodrie as a Category 2 hurricane, 1 mph shy of a Category 3. The storm knocked out power to more than 480,000 Entergy customers in Louisiana.

If residents are still without power, they should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is Entergy's, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.