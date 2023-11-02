63°
Latest Weather Blog
Elderly woman beaten with walker, hospitalized after confrontation at group home off Brightside Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of beating an elderly victim over the head with a walker at a group home nestled inside a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the house on Riverway Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday over a disturbance that stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and the suspect.
The victim, an elderly woman, suffered a severe head injury in the attack and was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unclear as of around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The woman accused of the attack was taken into custody but was not immediately identified.
Trending News
It's unclear whether the victim or the suspect were residents of the home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal
-
High-ranking trooper who was present during Ronald Greene's deadly arrest now expected...