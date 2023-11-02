63°
Elderly woman beaten with walker, hospitalized after confrontation at group home off Brightside Drive

Thursday, November 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of beating an elderly victim over the head with a walker at a group home nestled inside a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the house on Riverway Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday over a disturbance that stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and the suspect. 

The victim, an elderly woman, suffered a severe head injury in the attack and was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unclear as of around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The woman accused of the attack was taken into custody but was not immediately identified.

It's unclear whether the victim or the suspect were residents of the home. 

