Latest Weather Blog
Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday morning left one home significantly damaged and one home completely destroyed, and investigators are looking into the cause.
The Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the first fire on Rhus Fringe Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man reportedly woke up to find a cabinet near his fireplace up in flames. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had consumed over half the home.
Firefighters said their efforts to put out the flames were slowed because of "quite a few rounds of ammunition going off." BRFD said there was ammunition inside the home that was popping as a result of the fire.
The house is considered a total loss.
A second house fire started on Harding Boulevard, where firefighters arrived to find the flames coming from another home's attic above the garage. Investigators said the garage and its contents, including two vehicles, were destroyed, and the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.
Trending News
The causes of both fires are yet undetermined. No one was injured in either fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in targeted shooting at Krispy Kreme Monday, officers say
-
Christmas toy giveaway held by Devin Page Jr.'s family to remember 3-year-old...
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on...
-
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
-
Monday's Health Report
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27