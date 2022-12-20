Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday morning left one home significantly damaged and one home completely destroyed, and investigators are looking into the cause.

The Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the first fire on Rhus Fringe Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man reportedly woke up to find a cabinet near his fireplace up in flames. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had consumed over half the home.

Firefighters said their efforts to put out the flames were slowed because of "quite a few rounds of ammunition going off." BRFD said there was ammunition inside the home that was popping as a result of the fire.

The house is considered a total loss.

A second house fire started on Harding Boulevard, where firefighters arrived to find the flames coming from another home's attic above the garage. Investigators said the garage and its contents, including two vehicles, were destroyed, and the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.

The causes of both fires are yet undetermined. No one was injured in either fire.