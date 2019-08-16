Edwards requests federal assistance after state experiences flooding, high river levels

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana due to flooding that occurred along the Mississippi River and its tributaries this year.

Edwards' office said the declaration would allow the federal government to supplement the flood fight costs for state and local agencies along with damages incurred.

“We have never dealt with river flooding issues like we have experienced this year,” Edwards said. “The Mississippi River remained above flood stage for the longest period in recorded history, and record rainfall only added to problems along waterways across the state."

Conditions were so extreme that officials had to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway twice.

"While we faced a threat that exceeded the 1927 Mississippi River flood, our local levee districts and parishes have incurred great costs for patrols and temporary repair efforts," Edwards said.

Edwards is requesting assistance for the following parishes:

(Categories A-G)

Assumption

Caldwell

Catahoula

Concordia

East Carroll Franklin

Iberville

Ouachita

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

St. Martin

Terrebonne

West Feliciana

Categories A-G involve debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work on infrastructures such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, utilities, and parks.

The governor also sent a letter to Trump requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana due to the impact of Hurricane Barry.