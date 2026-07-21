Ed Orgeron and Will Wade speak at LHSCA Convention

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association kicked off their annual convention on Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza.

Hundreds of coaches from various sports across the state gathered to learn from one another, as well as hear from different guest speakers.

Two of those guest speakers on Tuesday were LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade and former head coach and current assistant coach with LSU football, Ed Orgeron.

Each gave speeches about their own coaching philosophy and took questions from the audience.

The LHSCA Convention will wrap up Wednesday.