EBRSO: Man arrested after shooting, killing grandfather in Pride

PRIDE - Deputies arrested a man for killing his 79-year-old grandfather at their Crystal Drive residence, officials said.

Deputies said Nicholas Smith, 25, admitted to killing his grandfather, Danny Beck, after a verbal altercation around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Smith said he retrieved his firearm and intentionally shot his Beck after an argument over dinner, according to an affidavit. Documents also said Smith told police that Beck was not an imminent threat or in possession of any dangerous weapons at the time.

Smith was booked for first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.